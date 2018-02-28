Student with decommissioned hand grenade threatens to 'blow up' Monroe Middle School

MONROE, Mich. - A Monroe Middle School student was taken into custody Wednesday after threatening to "blow up the school" with a decommissioned hand grenade, police said.

Police learned a teenager had shown up to school with a hand grenade and was showing it to other students. Witnesses said the student made threats to "blow up the school."

School resource Officer Brian Winsjansen searched the student's locker and found a hand grenade that had been modified and made incapable of exploding. Winsjansen said the grenade didn't pose a threat to the school.

The student was removed from class and taken into custody. Witnesses confirmed that the grenade had been shown multiple times to others at the school during the day.

Police said the student was taken to the Monroe County Youth Center for possession of a device that is represented as an explosive or bomb.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7500 or 734-241-3300.

