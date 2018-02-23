Students at Troy elementary school raise money to help custodian buy new car after accident

TROY, Mich. - Students at Hamilton Elementary School in Troy recently learned that a school custodian, Robert, needed to get rides to work from others because his car was totaled.

They decided to jump into action and raise money to help buy a new car.

"As a community, it's important to help each other out, even if it doesn't involve you," one of the students said.

The kids hosted fundraisers, including a pajama day where they paid to wear their sleepwear to school, gave money from their piggy banks, and asked their parents for cash. In less than two days, they had raised $4,000 toward a car for Robert.

Now, he's got his own way to get around again, thanks to some generous students who felt they needed to help.

