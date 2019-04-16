Students, parents voice support for Allen Park Middle School principal who is under investigation

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Allen Park Middle School students and parents are demanding answers after their principal was put on leave and under investigation.

Supporters of Principal Mark Lowe packed a school board meeting Monday night. Lowe has been off the job for several weeks, first for an inappropriate picture that was allegedly mistakenly sent to staff and again after the superintendent received formal complaints.

"My office received multiple formal complaints containing allegations that are significant, serious and extensive," Superintendent Mike Darga said.

The specifics of the accusations faced by Lowe are unclear.

"I don’t know what is going on with Mr. Lowe but I do know that our beloved principal is not at our school," a student said.

Lowe's wife, Rania Lowe, attended the meeting and thanked people for their support.

"I do feel it's wrong to tell teachers not to support somebody," a union member said.

Some union members have accused Lowe of wrongdoing.

Watch the video above for the full report.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.