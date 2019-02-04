Students released early at Seaholm High School in Birmingham due to water main break

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - Students were released early Monday from Seaholm High School in Birmingham due to a water main break, school officials said.

A water main break on Cranbrook Road between West Lincoln Avenue and Midvale Road interrupted all water service in the area, causing the school to close, police said.

Bus transportation was offered for all students.

Afternoon and evening activities at the high school have been canceled, the school announced.

It's unclear how long it will take to fix the water main.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.