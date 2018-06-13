Students, teachers come together to help Taylor teacher who had serious infection

TAYLOR, Mich. - Students at Randall Elementary School in Taylor are singing to raise money for one of their teachers who has fallen ill.

Students and faculty members went to the school Tuesday evening to support third-grade teacher James Newsome.

"He's one of the most beloved teachers here," second-grade teacher Donna Cahalan said.

"I love him," student Vincent Jones said. "We do activities and math, and I love math."

Tuesday was the first time students have seen Newsome since January.

"They're healing," teacher Lani Jakovac said. "For them to be able to see him and do something productive, it's kind of feeding everybody's hearts."

There was a Michael Jackson themed tribute, with every student contributing. It covered the Jackson Five years through "Thriller" and "Bad."

Newsome got an infection in January and went into septic shock. He endured 13 surgeries and lost his hands, his feet and most of his right leg.

The tribute will help raise money for prostheses for Newsome.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.