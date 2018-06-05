Students testify about sexual comments made by former Michigan State dean of osteopathic medicine

EAST LANSING, Mich. - William Strampel was the man in charge of Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine and the boss of former doctor Larry Nassar.

Strampel was in court Tuesday facing his own criminal charges, including criminal sexual conduct. Students testified in the case, describing sexual conversations and acts they were forced into.

"He said, 'What do I need to do to teach you to be submissive and subordinate?'" a student said.

Current and former Michigan State medical students made it clear in court that the reason they agreed to Strampel's requests was because of his power.

"He told me he had control over graduation," a student said.

Strampel is the former dean of osteopathic medicine, and the students testifying had meetings with him. They said he made them uncomfortable, at the very least.

One student said she went to see him about when to retake a test.

"He said, 'If I ever see you with a naked photo, you are going to be in big trouble,'" she said. "He was in a teasing manner."

"How did you interpret that statement from Dean Strampel?" the prosecutor asked.

"I thought he was suggesting that I give him a picture so I can continue with my education," she said.

She said he also talked about what younger women can do for older men in exchange for money or favors.

"He's, like, 'Yeah, all a 26-year-old has to do is put out for 20 minutes, she gets whatever she wants,'" she said.

Another student told the court that Strampel commented on the size of her breasts.

"He wanted me to turn around slowly twice so he could look at me," she said.

A forensic expert testified about the sexually explicit images found on Strampel's work and home computers. In some pictures, young women were only wearing a Spartan logo covering their nipples.

Strampel was bound over for trialTuesday.

