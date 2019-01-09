Study looks at how parental involvement affects a child's academic success

AUSTIN, Tx. - Parents have been told that their involvement is key to their child's academic success, but there is a point where being involved is more of a hindrance than a help.

A study from Duke University and the University of Texas at Austin details the best way to help children thrive in school.

Helping with homework is considered a bonus for kids and the study finds that those advantages start fading in middle school.

"Curriculum has changed, definitely, since I learned math," parent Courtney Hylton said.

Researchers looked at data from kids from the time they were in first grade to 12th grade. They also tracked 63 measures of parental involvement, such as helping with homework, talking about college and meeting with teachers.

"Roughly 15 percent of the time, parental involvement was associated with increases in achievement," Angel Harris, a sociologist at Duke University, said. "About 30 percent of the time, 35 percent of the time, it was associated with decreases in achievement."

Harris and his colleagues also found that reading out loud to young children made a difference. So did talking to older students about their college plans and discussing the importance of school. Those topics were associated with an increase in math and reading.

"Having expectations of your child to have education beyond high school seems to be associated with achievement across the board," Harris said.

The study also found that parents can improve kids' academic performance by as much as eight points on a reading or math test by placing them in the classroom of a teacher with a good reputation.

