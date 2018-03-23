Study: Millennials really love their pets

On this National Puppy Day, a new survey is showing just how much millennials love their pets.

According to a recent survey from online retailer, Zulily, 71 percent of millennial pet owners would take a pay cut if they could bring their pets to work with them every day. More than two in five (41 percent) would take a cut of 10 percent or more.

42 percent of millennials in relationships would rather snuggle with their pet than their romantic partner.

45 percent say their pet's approval of a new romantic partner would matter more than their family's opinion.

65 percent would be more stressed out being separated from their pet for a week than their cell phones.

84 percent say that they frequently worry about their pet when they're apart for short amount of time.

44 percent have lied about their pet to stay home from work.

51 percent buy gifts for their pet once a month or more.

83 percent purchase cat or dog-related to show they are a proud pet parent.

The Zulily Pets Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 500 nationally representative U.S. Millennial pet owners, between January 22 and January 25, 2018, using an email invitation and an online survey.

