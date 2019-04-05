Study: Monroe is worst city in Michigan to drive in

MONROE, Mich. - An article by financial news website 24/7 Wall St. said Monroe was the worst city in Michigan in which to drive.

"I told you to get out of the way because people in this town don't know how to drive," Monroe resident Robert Birman said.

The study by 24/7 Wall St. looked at factors like average commute time, gas prices and accident rates. It said traffic fatalities per 100,000 people reached 15.4 and the average commute time was 24.5 minutes in Monroe.

It also revealed the amount of Monroe commuters driving to work was at 92.4% and in 2017 car thefts per 100,000 people reached 123.6.

