If you think it's too early to trim the tree, think again!

One study says putting up holiday decorations early can make you happier.

According to the Journal of Environmental Psychology, decorations could bring up happy childhood memories and putting them up sooner rather than later could help to boost your mood.

Another perk of putting up your decorations? According to the study, the decorations may make you seem friendlier.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.