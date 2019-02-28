Suburban Collection Showplace announces 2019 Great Lakes Art Fair

NOVI, Mich - The annual Great Lakes Art Fair at the Suburban Collection Showplace offers a wonderful opportunity to experience 150 or more of the region's finest artists and craftspeople in a single, climate controlled accessible indoor location.

The Great Lakes Fair will take place April 6-7, 2019 inside the brand-new event center at the Suburban Collection Showplace, located at 41600 Grand River Ave in Novi. Adult admission is $7 and children 12 and under are free and parking is complimentary. Show hours are Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

People who attend the art fair can expect to browse and shop painting, sculpture, ceramics, textiles and apparel, plus photography, metal, glass, woodworking, jewelry, live demonstrations and some select specialty items as well.

Combining exclusive works from local, regional and national artists and craftspeople with a charming village marketplace setting, the Great Lakes Art Fair also offers an on-site café with delicious light fare, wine and artisan cocktails. The event offers an unofficial kick-off to the warm weather Art Fair season, and a wonderful opportunity to see new artwork before it "hits the streets" at outdoor fairs across the region. Some artists are also featured on the GLAF Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/GreatLakesArtFair

"The reputation of the Great Lakes Art Fair as a high-quality destination event for artists has continued to expand, and we have seen a steady increase of interest and participation from artists from all across the region and beyond," says Jackie McMahon, Event Director. "Spring is a wonderful time to debut new work created by during the cold weather months, and shoppers can have great fun discovering new items to freshen up their homes, gardens and wardrobes."

From its inception in 2009 to last year, the Great Lakes Art Fair has more than doubled its yearly attendance. The Great Lakes Art Fair is a juried art fair, with a panel of select artists and curators collaborating to determine the ideal mix of mediums and artists that comprise the Fair. Those wishing to find out more including artists wanting to exhibit at the show are encouraged to visit www.GreatLakesArtFair.com

