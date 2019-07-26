Summer heat means paying more attention to what you're drinking, eating

With summer being only a few months of the year, Michiganders are taking full advantage of the outdoors before the cold months start to roll in.

Like many across the state, Matt Hutchinson likes to spend his time exercising outside in the sunny weather. The jogging paths may be a lot more pleasant now than they are when Hutchinson runs in the winter, but the heat means that there are few precautions that must be taken.

"I have to be a little bit more mindful about bringing water," Hutchinson said. "I'm definitely losing a lot more of my water weight [in summer]."

It doesn't matter if you're exercising, playing or mowing your lawn, staying hydrated and energized in the summer heat is a must for everyone.

"Hydration is really important for performance," registered dietitian Maureen Stoecklein said. "If it's really hot, humid outside you're going to lose a lot of your fluids through your sweat. So, you always want to take a mental note of how much sweating you're doing."

Stoecklein understands protecting your body while working in the heat; she is also a firefighter paramedic in Canton and a dietitian for the New York Mets.

The heat and humidity can take a toll on your body, so if you're outside for more than an hour, consider replenishing your electrolytes in addition to drinking water.

Eating fruits and vegetables is another option to keep hydrated. They also offer some of the electrolytes we need and provides additional vitamins and minerals.

"Most fruits and vegetables have a very high water-composition," Stoecklein said. This includes cucumbers, melons and berries as some of the best choices for hydration.

Another trick for keeping hydrated at home is to put water, ice and fresh fruit in a jug and leave it on the counter all day. Stoecklein says she does that and keeps refilling her water bottle from it all day. The little extra flavor makes drinking water easier for both kids and adults.

Stoecklein said you need to have a plan not just for hydration but nutrition.

If you're going out on a hike or simply just going to be away from home for the day, Stoecklein suggests packing a cooler with water and snacks. Refueling your body with food throughout the day, especially before and after a workout, is just as important as staying hydrated.

"We want to make sure we're recovering properly, and recovery means supplying our body with protein and complex carbs," Stoecklein said

There are a lot of ways to fuel your body, but you shouldn't necessarily be eating a monster breakfast before your morning workout. Eating too much food can end up making you feel sick during your workout.

"For food, I usually eat like an hour before and give it time to digest a little bit," Hutchinson said.

Stoecklein recommends sticking to simple fruits in the morning like melon or bananas if you have an early morning workout or activity. If it's later in the day, she likes to make overnight oats or a cherry bowl.

After a workout, people should refuel their bodies within 30 to 90 minutes. She suggests energy bars or bites. You can buy them at the store or make them yourself, smoothies that include tart cherry juice for inflammation, chocolate milk because it's has the nice composition of carbohydrates and protein or fresh fruit.

Stoecklein said you want to make sure you're recovering properly, and recovery means supplying our body with protein and complex carbs that are going to give us the energy we need in order to do the same exact activity all over again the next day.

If you're not sure what to eat pre and post workout or are simply looking for something tasty to eat, Stoecklein shared some of her favorite recipes:

