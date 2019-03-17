Sunday event in Dearborn to honor New Zealand mosque victims

On Sunday, the event Standing Together Against Hate and Terror will be held at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn to commemorate the lives of the New Zealand mosque victims.

DETROIT - Are houses of worship losing some of their sense of security and sacredness?

High-profile attacks in recent years on an African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, a synagogue in Pittsburgh and now mosques in New Zealand are causing the faithful to question whether they have become soft targets.

In the parking lot of the Islamic Center of Detroit on Friday, a watchful police officer kept an eye out for any signs of potential trouble. Worshipers thanked the officer.

On Sunday, the event Standing Together Against Hate and Terror will be held at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn to commemorate the lives of the New Zealand mosque victims. The event is open to the public and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As of Sunday, the death toll in the New Zealand mosque shooting climbed to 50. The ICA is located at 19500 Ford Road.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is expected to speak at the event. Other speakers include Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Michigan Attorney General Hate Crimes Unit Director, Sunita Doddamani.



