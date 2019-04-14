Sunday forum in Livonia to address opioid crisis

In 2017, there were nearly 1,000 opioid-related deaths in Wayne and Oakland counties alone.

LIVONIA, Mich. - On Sunday, Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan's 11th Congressional District will participate in a community forum from 2-4 p.m. on the opioid crisis at Livonia Stevenson High School.

Stevens will be joined by local public officials, educators, law enforcement and healthcare professionals. In 2017, there were nearly 1,000 opioid-related deaths in Wayne and Oakland counties alone.

Livonia Stevenson High School is located at 33500 Six Mile Road.

