Sunday steam bath…

DETROIT - It’s going to be really tough sledding the next couple of days for those without air conditioning. As we always say, it’s not just the heat, it’s the humidity. Our bodies’ cooling mechanism is perspiration. When we sweat, that water on our skin evaporates, and that causes cooling. If the air is very humid, less sweat can evaporate, which means that our bodies cannot cool as efficiently as in drier weather…that’s why we feel warmer when it’s more humid. And by the way, in hot but extremely dry air, skin moisture evaporates so fast that we sometimes don’t feel much sweat on our skin. This tricks some people into thinking that they aren’t losing fluids…until suddenly suffering the signs of dehydration. Regardless if it’s a “dry heat” or a “wet heat,” hydration is important. Remember that alcohol and caffeine dehydrate you…so don’t rely upon iced coffee and tea, a Coke, or a cold beer to replenish your fluids, because they don’t. Water and sports drinks are the choice on a day like this.

Specifically, today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius), but the humidity will make it feel like mid 90s (34 to 35 degrees Celsius). There is the chance that an isolated thunderstorm could pop up between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on the eastside due to lake breezes (which act like mini cold fronts) interacting with this hot, unstable air mass. If you’ll be on the eastside this afternoon, check the radar in our free weather app just in case so you can stay ahead of the weather.

Today has been declared another Ozone Action Day. The sun, heat, light wind, humidity and certain pollutants in the air combine to form ozone, which is unhealthy to you and me, and is not to be confused with ozone about ten miles aloft, which blocks some of the sun’s ultraviolet rays and is actually good for us. There are some very simple things that, believe or not, actually make a HUGE impact in reducing our low-level ozone pollution:

→ Delay mowing the lawn until evening. Exhaust from your lawn mower and other gas-powered lawn and garden equipment help form ozone. In fact, these gas-powered engines actually put out a tremendous amount of ozone-forming pollution.

→ Avoid refueling your vehicle until evening. Fumes released at the gas pump contribute to ozone formation. And if you must fill up during the day, don’t top off the tank…even that helps.

→ Reduce electricity use. Adjust your thermostat a few degrees higher and turn off lights, computers, and other electrical devices when not in use. The less electricity we use, the less power our coal-burning power plants need to produce.

See? These are very simple things that EVERYBODY can do to reduce our low-level ozone formation, and they don’t cost you a dime. In fact, that last tip will actually save you money. Finally, If you have respiratory or cardiac issues, or are elderly, take it easy this weekend, as these conditions will stress your body.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:30 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:48 p.m.

Tonight

Mostly clear and continued uncomfortably warm, with lows in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Monday

Although a morning shower or thunderstorm is possible north of I-69, most of us will have a dry first half of the day. Hot and humid once again, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible, and it now appears as if a few of those storms could be strong-to-severe. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) with the humidity, of course, making it feel warmer.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms continue Monday night, with lows in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Primary Day

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms – especially in the morning -- with the rain possibly diminishing during the afternoon. Cooler, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius). Regardless of the weather, we need to reverse the trend of more than half of our southeast Michigan population voting in primaries and get to the polls. Voting is not a right…there is nothing in the law that says we HAVE TO vote. Rather, voting is a privilege. There are a lot of people around the world that don’t have that privilege, but a lot of Americans take that privilege for granted. Whether you like or don’t like the decisions our politicians make, voting gives you the opportunity to affirm or change those making the decisions. GET OUT AND VOTE.

The Rest of Next Week

It looks as if we start a nice stretch of great recreational summer weather Wednesday with typical summer temperatures which could potentially last all the way through next weekend! Today’s computer models all indicate mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies, with highs generally in the low to mid 80s (28 to 30 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s (17 to 19 degrees Celsius). One thing to keep an eye on are some weak upper level disturbances crossing the Great Lakes later in the week. Depending upon the strength and timing of those disturbances, an isolated shower or thunderstorms could pop up Thursday or Friday afternoon. Then, preliminary indications are that we’ll start heating up again by the end of next weekend into early the following week (but next weekend itself looks great).

