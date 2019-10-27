Sunday weather creates trouble on Metro Detroit roads

DETROIT - Nearly 30,000 people lost power in Metro Detroit after intense rain and winds swept through the area Sunday.

Southbound I-75 in Southgate looked like a swamp after the heavy rains. Northbound I-75 at Allen Road was closed for hours, as were the southbound lanes on the Lodge Freeway.

Several collisions occurred, including a fatal crash in Harper Woods.

Police said the driver in that crash was going too fast for the road conditions and lost control of the vehicle.

The car hit a tree and trapped the driver inside the burning vehicle.

Read: Speeding driver in Harper Woods dies after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire

