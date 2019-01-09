Superhero Autism Activity Day brings activities and superheroes to Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS,Mich - Kids can unleash their inner superhero by heading to Farmington Hills for Autism Activity Day, a sensory-friendly event for children in a safe, judgment-free zone.

The event will take place Saturday, January 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Costick Activities Center, located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48336.

Come participate and enjoy a number of free activities like:

A superhero meet-and-greet

A professional photo booth

Face painting

Obstacle courses

Bounce houses

Puzzles and games

A snack table

A designated "quiet area"

Arts & crafts

The event is FREE but space is limited, so reserve your free tickets.

To help parents find the resources they need to help their children succeed, Centria Healthcare will also have their trained behavioral health specialists on site to answer questions and guide them through the maze of questions and requirements related to accessing autism services.

For event information and to register, visit www.centriaautism.com/events, or contact marketing@centriahealthcare.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.