Supreme Court justice urges judges to cool their rhetoric

DETROIT - A Michigan Supreme Court justice has a message for judges who seem to seek vengeance: cool it, folks.

Justice Bridget McCormack says judges should drop rhetoric that "would validly call into question judicial impartiality." She says it's important these days, especially "when our norms of public discourse appear under stress."

McCormack was referring Thursday to a Jackson County case involving a man who broke into the home of a police officer and trashed it, even breaking a 100-gallon aquarium.

Judge John McBain said he wished the officer would have returned home in time. The judge told Christopher Mitchell, "You might be getting buried in some cemetery."

McBain isn't the only judge with a sharp tongue. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said she would allow someone to assault sports doctor Larry Nassar if the U.S. Constitution allowed cruel punishment.

