Surveillance camera captures armed carjacking in Hamtramck during broad daylight

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A driver was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday afternoon in Hamtramck, police said.

A man got out of a white Jeep at 5:06 p.m. and snuck up on the driver of a red Dodge Charger Hellcat on Danforth Street at Joseph Campau Avenue. He held a gun in the driver's face and stole his car, police said.

Video of the carjacking showed that a white SUV was likely watching for the victim to come out of a home and get into his car before the man in the Jeep was called to stalk the driver and steal his Charger.

