Surveillance video: Detroit police seek man sought in connection with armed robbery

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a man suspected in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on the city’s east side.

According to authorities, on Jan. 15 at approximately 7:45 p.m., the man entered the Metro PCS store in the 1500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Armed with a handgun, the man approached the clerk and demanded money from the register. He fled on foot westbound from the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as being 21-22 years old and was wearing a black hat and a black coat with the zipper covering his mouth.

Video of the theft is available below.

Anyone with information about the person of interest, pictured above, is asked to contact police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (773-2587).

