Surveillance video: Police seek snowblower thieves

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public's assistance in gathering information regarding the theft of several snowblowers that occurred on the city’s eastside.

According to authorities, on Dec. 26, at approximately 2:45 p.m., three unknown men were seen on surveillance walking in the 18400 block of East Warren Avenue. The three men stop for a few seconds then proceed to walk up to two snowblowers outside the Bike Tech store and drag them away. The men then put the snowblowers in a red SUV and drove off.

Video of the theft is available below.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587.

