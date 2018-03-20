Surveillance video shows man stealing cash from Farmington restaurant as woman provides cover

FARMINGTON, Mich. - Several hundred dollars were stolen Sunday from a restaurant in Farmington and the larceny was caught on surveillance video.

Police said the incident happened at about 6 p.m. at the Los Tres Amigos restaurant on Grand River Avenue.

Police said a man and woman told the staff they were waiting for the rest of their party to arrive. Surveillance video shows the woman blocking other customers from seeing the man open the cash register.

Several hundred dollars were stolen.

“The department is working closely with Los Tres Amigos management to identify the two persons responsible for this incident,” said Director of Public Safety Frank Demers. “It is our hope that someone in the community will come forward to assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Public Safety Department at 248-474-4700 or Cdr. Justin DuLong at 248-474-5500 ext. 2246.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.