LIVONIA, Mich. - A tapestry depicting the Last Supper was stolen from Madonna University and police released surveillance video.

Police said the tapestry is four feet by six feet.

Security video shows the man leaving a building on campus with the tapestry rolled up under his arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Green at 734-466-2318.

