Surveillance video shows suspects in break-in at St. Clair Shores bakery

Surveillance video captured two suspects in a break-in at a St. Clair Shores bakery August 31. (St. Clair Shores Police Department)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Police released surveillance video Wednesday showing two suspects in a break-in at a St. Clair Shores bakery that occurred Friday.

The incident occurred about 11:20 p.m. at Cathy's Homemade Goodies on Harper Avenue, according to police. Investigators said the suspects gained access to the building by breaking in through a window.

Watch the video below:

The suspects are described a white males. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 586-445-5305.

