Surveillance video shows thieves break into Southfield party store

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Surveillance video shows a group of thieves breaking into and stealing from a party store in Southfield.

It happened at Town and Country Liquor Party in Southfield overnight Thursday on 12 Mile Road.

The video shows the crew arrive to the store in a black Chevrolet Tahoe and run to the front door, snapping a lock and busting the door open.

They dash behind the counter and grab cash registers before getting away.

Watch video of the incident above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.