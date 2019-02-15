Suspect 'apprehended' after shooting at manufacturing company in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, Ill. - City officials said a shooter has been apprehended after an active shooter situation at an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois.

EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m.



THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down!



More information will be provided soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying police are on the scene.

Live TV reports show dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co.

Police have not said if anyone has been shot. Schools in the area are being held on a soft lockdown, West Aurora School District 129 said in a Facebook post.

"There are reports of an active shooter at the Henry Pratt building near Cleveland and Prairie just east of Luigi's Pizza, as a result, we are holding all district students in place for their safety, there is a police presence in the area," the district said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said they are responding to the building.

We have an ongoing active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an ongoing active scene. We will provide more information once confirmed. — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019

#Breaking @FBIChicago is aware of the events in Aurora, IL. #FBI agents have responded to assist local law enforcement. No further details at this time. pic.twitter.com/qUlzU4E4dw — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) February 15, 2019

