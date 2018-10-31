Suspect arraigned in Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop armed robbery and assault

WESTLAND, Mich - The suspect in the Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop armed robbery and assault that left the owner with serious injuries has been arraigned.

Mark Daniel Chapman, a 48-year-old resident of Ecorse was arraigned yesterday, Tuesday October 30, in the 18th District Court by the Judge McConnell. His charges include one count of armed robbery causing serious injury, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation, and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. Chapman is also being charged as a habitual offender due to having two other felony convictions.

Chapman was remanded to jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear back at the 18th District Court o Thursday, November 8th at 8:30 a.m. for a probable cause conference.

