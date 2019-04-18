Suspect arrested in connection with string of thefts in Dearborn

DETROIT - A man has been taken into custody and is expected to face charges in connection with a string of thefts in Dearborn, police said.

Over the last several weeks, Dearborn police said they received multiple reports of burglaries of unlocked apartments at The Union at Dearborn, located at 780 Town Center Drive, according to authorities.

Investigators developed a suspect who was taken into custody Wednesday in the area of The Union at Dearborn, police said.

He is being held for absconding parole and is expected to face theft charges in the coming days, officials said.

"The one common thread in all of these crimes was the suspect entered an unlocked apartment," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. "Your safety is our top priority. Please remember to lock your doors and do not hesitate to report suspicious activity."

Anybody with information about the thefts is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2235 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

