Suspect at large after 30-year-old man stabbed in Port Huron, police say

PORT HURON, Mich. - Police are still searching for a suspect after a 30-year-old man was stabbed in Port Huron, according to authorities.
The stabbing happened at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street, police said.
Officers arrived and treated the man to stop the bleeding. Medical officials took him to a nearby hospital, and he has since been released, police said.
The stabbing suspect is still at large, according to officials.
