Suspect at large after 30-year-old man stabbed in Port Huron, police say

Rob Kim/Getty Images

PORT HURON, Mich. - Police are still searching for a suspect after a 30-year-old man was stabbed in Port Huron, according to authorities.

The stabbing happened at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street, police said.

Officers arrived and treated the man to stop the bleeding. Medical officials took him to a nearby hospital, and he has since been released, police said.

The stabbing suspect is still at large, according to officials.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.