Man charged in connection with Detroit quadruple shooting

DETROIT - Police have charged 24-year-old Deshawn Combs in connection with a quadruple shooting that happened on the city's west side Aug. 6 at 8:50 p.m. near West 7 Mile Road and Oakfield Avenue.

When the shooting initially happened, four people including Combs, were reportedly shot by an unknown gunman, police said. An investigation that followed revealed Combs was the gunman.

Combs is accused of approaching the group of men as they were playing dice in the area, producing a weapon and firing shots, striking three victims. In return, one of the victims, a CPL holder, produced his firearm and fired it, striking Combs, police said.

After the shooting, Combs fled and was privately conveyed to a local hospital, while the three victims were also separately conveyed to local hospitals, police said. All four were injured.

Combs was taken into custody at the local hospital on Aug. 8.

A warrant packet was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review and approval. Combs was arraigned in Romulus on Aug. 10 and remanded bond.

He was charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one charge of carrying concealed weapon, one count of carrying with unlawful intent, one count of weapon possession by felon, and 10 counts of weapons felony firearm. His next court date is Aug. 20.

