Suspect in deadly quadruple shooting in Detroit shoots self in Ohio

DETROIT - The suspect in the fatal shooting of three people at a Detroit gas station and a fourth person at a nearby home on the city’s west side has shot himself in Ohio.

WTOL in Toledo reports the suspect, identified as 27-year-old George Anthony Davis Jr., shot himself after firing shots at police at a truck stop along I-280 just before the Ohio Turnpike (I-90).

The quadruple shooting Monday morning happened at the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Fenkell Avenue and Beaverland Street. According to Detroit police, Davis was driving a silver sedan when he pulled into the gas station and alongside the victim’s silver Dodge Journey.

Police said the woman sitting in the passenger seat of the SUV has a child with the Davis.

“He pulled a firearm from his waistband and fired into the van, then he fired at the man pumping gas,” said Comd. Jacqueline Pritchett. “Then he goes back to his vehicle and it appears that he either got another gun or he reloaded and came back and fired more into the vehicle, as well as the young man who was on the ground.”

In total, three people were killed at the gas station. One of the victims was identified as Raphael Hall, a deacon at Citadel of Praise Church. He lives with his daughter in a home behind the gas station. His brother was on the scene of the shooting.

“It’s a shame that you can’t go to the gas station behind your house where you been living for the last 20 years and get gas and be safe,” Terrance Hall said.

Police said Davis left the gas station and drove to a home in the 15100 block of Faust Avenue where he fatally shot his cousin. He may have left in a blue 2007 Nissan Altima with a temporary paper license plate in the rear window.

Authorities said Davis was armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for this man George Anthony Davis Jr. @mspmetrodet police say he shot 4 people this morning. I’m live at noon. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/LwrsizqczV — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryWDIVLocal4) February 26, 2018

Van Buren Township police said Davis carjacked a vehicle in the area of Belleville Road, north of Tyler Road. He may have been driving a black 2014 Ford Fusion.

Soon after the report from Van Buren Township police, Davis reportedly fired shots at police officers in Ohio before turning the gun on himself.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

