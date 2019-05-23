Suspect in Detroit police officer's shooting was on the run after pleading guilty to 2017 gun charge

DETROIT - Last weekend, Detroit police faced a man who they said was willing to kill them in order to escape.

The suspect is accused of using his car as a weapon, pinning and injuring two Detroit police officers. He then allegedly got out of the vehicle and opened fir, hitting another officer.

The identity of the man accused can not be publicly released yet, as he hasn't been formally charged with the alleged attack on the police officers. He was in court Thursday and was seen using a walker and sitting back in a chair -- seeming to pretend to be asleep.

He is recovering from a gunshot wound he sustained when police shot back at him. He was in court in connection with a gun charge from 2017. He pleaded guilty two years ago to carrying a concealed weapon, but he never showed up for sentencing. He had been on the run since.

Police said he knew Judge Qiana Lillard had a warrant out for his arrest when he allegedly attacked Detroit police. In court he was remanded.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.