Suspect in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers

PITTSBURGH - Law enforcement officials told CNN that Robert Bowers is the suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. One official says Bowers is 46-years-old.

According to officials at least 12 people are dead.

Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro is saying that the shooter at the synagogue in Pittsburgh `shooter claimed innocent lives -- and injured first responders -- at a baby naming.'

Three officers were shot in the Saturday morning attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, and a local hospital said it was treating multiple victims.

It was not immediately known how many people had been injured or killed, though Shapiro's statement appeared to show that at least two people had died.

President Donald Trump is responding to what he's calling the "devastating" shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, saying: "It's a `terrible thing what's going on with hate in our country."

Trump spoke to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base before traveling to Indianapolis.

He told reporters the violence "has to stop."

Trump also said the outcome might have been different if the synagogue "had some kind of protection" from an armed guard and suggested that might be a good idea for all churches and synagogues.

He also said such shooters should receive the death penalty and "suffer the ultimate price."

