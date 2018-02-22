Suspect in standoff with police at Troy home charged with felonious assault, discharge of weapon

TROY, Mich. - A 36-year-old man was arraigned Thursday on charges in connection with a barricaded incident at a home on Brooklawn Drive in Troy.

Bryce Williams, of Troy, was charged with discharge of a gun in a building, felonious assault and firearms violations.

The situation started at about 3:25 a.m. Tuesday.

READ: Gunman taken into custody after standoff with police inside Troy home

A caller told 911 dispatch that she fled her home after her adult son fired shots inside the house. She told authorities that her husband was still in the home and she could still hear gunfire.

Police said a standoff with police began after more than a dozen shots were fired. Police surrounded the home. A perimeter was set and officers continued to hear gunfire.

Williams' father was able to escape the home and told authorities Williams was in possession of at least three handguns, police said.

Neighbors were asked to get in their basement or to leave the area of Big Beaver and Adams roads.

Troy PD still has barricaded gunman. He’s been randomly shooting into the neighborhood. Residents, go to basements if possible. #local4 pic.twitter.com/uhfnKTusXw — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) February 20, 2018

Troy PD sending robots into the home on Brooklawn. It’s been several hours since last contact with barricaded gunman. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/ws447244r5 — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) February 20, 2018

The crisis negotiation team was able to make contact with Williams, but communication went silent, Capt. Robert Redmond said.

Williams allegedly set up a strobe light in the front window to inhibit officers' vision as they held the perimeter, police said.

Troy police began sending robots into the home about 10 a.m. after several hours without contact with the man. It was discovered that Williams was still armed and had fortified his bedroom with furniture from the home, according to police.

At about 2:40 p.m., Troy police said they were still in contact with the man. Negotiations were reestablished through the robots audio capability.

After lengthy negotiations failed, tactical officers used smoke grenades.

Williams was taken into custody at 5 p.m., 13.5 hours after the initial 911 call was received. He was taken to the hospital and later transferred to the Oakland County Jail.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.