Suspect killed, security guard injured in shootout at dollar store on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - One person was killed and a security guard was injured Monday during a shootout at a dollar store on Detroit's west side.

Police said two people entered the store at Schoolcraft and Ashton roads around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

The security guard in the store and one of the suspects exchanged gunfire, police said.

The suspect was killed and the security guard was injured, according to authorities.

Officials said the security guard was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second suspect fled the store in a burgundy Nissan Sentra, police said. He is described as being black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing all black.

