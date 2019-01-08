Suspect shot during home invasion shooting in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich - Port Huron police are investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Electric Avenue.

At 11:36 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an apartment in the Village Manor complex for a disturbance followed by shots fired.

The 25-year-old tenant said a 38-year-old Port Huron man entering her apartment by force, according to police.

Police said the man was known to her and tried to assault her and her 30-year-old sister, who was visiting from Detroit. The dispute was over a neighbor who lived nearby.

As police were gathering this information, the suspect reported to Lake Huron Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg, officials said.

The Port Huron Police Criminal Investigative Division and Major Crimes Unit were called to assist road patrol. The suspect was treated at the hospital and lodged in the St. Clair County Intervention Center on home invasion accusations.

The tenant's sister was questioned by police and told investigators that she grabbed a handgun to defend her and her sister, shooting the suspect in the leg, according to authorities.

She was lodged in the St. Clair County Intervention Center for felon in possession of a ifrearm acccusations.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Port Huron Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 810-984-9711.

