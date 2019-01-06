Suspect warned victim to leave Detroit home before shooting him during family dispute

A 50-year-old man was shot Saturday night at a Detroit home while trying to resolve a family issue.

DETROIT - A 50-year-old man was shot Saturday night at a home on the 17100 block of Edinborough Road while trying to resolve a family issue.

The victim was trying to resolve the family issue when the suspect, a 40-year-old man, asked him to leave the house and threatened to shoot him.

The victim refused to leave and the suspect fired a shot, striking him. After the shooting the suspect fled the scene.

Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a hospital. As of Saturday the victim was listed in serious condition.