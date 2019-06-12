Suspected drunk driver hits garage in Dearborn

DEARBORN - Dearborn police are investigating after an SUV hit a garage before coming to rest on a house early Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the driver and passenger took off after the crash but were arrested down the street.

Police believe the pair was drunk at the time of the crash.

This happened on Audette near Outer Drive and Campbell.

The garage is heavily damaged. The house appears to only have minor damage.

Neighbors said no one was home at the time of the crash.



