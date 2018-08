WARREN, Mich. - A suspected drunken driver was arrested Thursday after a two-car crash in Warren, according to authorities.

Police said the crash happened before 5 p.m. Thursday near Schoenherr and Common roads.

One driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving drunk, police said.

The other driver was seriously injured, according to officials.

Local 4 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

