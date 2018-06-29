Suspected drunken driver slams into Shelby Township police officer's patrol car

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A suspected drunken driver slammed into a Shelby Township police officer's patrol car Thursday.

Surveillance video showed vehicles slowing as the officer, who had the car's sirens engaged, approached the intersection of 23 Mile Road and Van Dyke. The officer slowed down before he entered the intersection, where he was hit by a white sedan.

A clerk at a nearby gas station heard the crash.

"I heard a loud boom. It felt like a bomb that hit our parking lot," the clerk said.

The four people who were in the sedan were uninjured. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan was taken into custody.

