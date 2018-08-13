Suspected Harper Woods hit-and-run driver arraigned on charges

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - The suspected driver who ran into a 53-year-old man in Harper Woods and fled from the scene was in Harper Woods District Court on Monday.

Michael P. McNabney, 40, a native of Lynn, turned himself in to Detroit police Friday and was taken into custody in Harper Woods. He was charged with failure to stop at an injury accident. He was arraigned Monday morning and is being held on a $75,000 cash/surety bond. If released he must wear a GPS tether and undergo random drug testing. His next court date is set for Aug. 22.

RELATED: Harper Woods police seek truck wanted in connection with hit-and-run crash

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at Harper and Bournemouth Streets. McNabney is suspected to have struck the victim while he was walking across the street.

McNabney briefly stopped before backing up and taking off through the Family Food parking lot, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is receiving treatment. Harper Woods police said he remained in critical condition on Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.