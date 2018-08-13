Suspected Harper Woods hit-and-run driver due in court Monday

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - The suspected driver who ran into a 53-year-old man in Harper Woods and fled from the scene is expected to be in Harper Woods District Court Monday.

Michael P. McNabney, 40, a native of Lynn, turned himself in to Detroit police Friday and was taken into custody in Harper Woods. He was charged with failure to stop at an injury accident.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at Harper and Bournemouth Streets. McNabney is suspected to have struck the victim while he was walking across the street.

McNabney briefly stopped before backing up and taking off through the Family Food parking lot, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

