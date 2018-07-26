Suspected Oakland County serial robber arrested after being stabbed in home invasion

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A string of robberies in Oakland County over the last week may have come to an end when a man was taken into custody Tuesday after being stabbed during a home invasion.

ORIGINAL STORY: Armed Oakland County Subway robber taken into custody

Police believe the man taken into custody is responsible for a string of robberies targeting 7-Eleven and Subway stores.

On Tuesday night, a police pursuit after a 7-Eleven robbery ended in Riverview with a collision. After the crash, the man fled into a nearby house, and was stabbed by the homeowner during a fight.

The homeowner wishes to remain anonymous.

"I wasn't just going to let him go out the door," said the homeowner. "This is my family's house."

The alleged robber entered the home through an unlocked kitchen door and he grabbed a knife.

"He pointed the knife at me and told me to go on my bed and sit," the homeowner said.

The homeowner spoke to the man and managed to calm him down. Then he grabbed the knife from the home invader and stabbed him.

"I pointed the knife at him and told him, 'You sit down,'" said the homeowner. "He was obviously upset that the tables were turned on him. He didn't want me to call the police."

The man fled the home and was taken into custody. He is facing several charges.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office will not release the man's name until he has been formally charged.

