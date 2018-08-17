Suspected Royal Oak window peeper arrested after disappearing into backyard, escaping police

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A suspected window peeper was arrested Wednesday in Ferndale after he allegedly knocked on a Royal Oak woman's bedroom windows in the middle of the night and fled when police were called.

Norman Korzec, 47, of Clinton Township, is accused of knocking on the woman's bedroom window at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Dallas Avenue. The woman called police, and officers said they saw Korzec disappear into the backyard.

Korzec got into a vehicle down the block and sped out of the neighborhood, police said. He got onto I-696 at a high speed and eluded officers, officials said.

A Ferndale officer saw Korzec's vehicle as it pulled into a convenience store at 9 Mile Road and Pinehurst Avenue. He was taken into custody and turned over to Royal Oak police.

Korzec was arraigned Thursday on charges of second-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer, a felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and trespassing, a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to 93 days in jail.

Korzec has prior convictions for home invasion, window peeping, indecent exposure, resisting arrest, domestic violence and receiving and concealing stolen property, police said.

Korozec is being held on $50,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 28 in 44th District Court before Judge Jamie Wittenberg.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.