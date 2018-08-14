Suspected serial killer who fell through cracks 15 years ago brought back to face Detroit judge

DETROIT - Police said a man suspected of killing six people in three states fell through the cracks of the justice system more than a decade ago. Now he's back in Detroit to face a judge.

James Matthews is suspected of murdering six people in Michigan, Texas and New York. He was accused of sexual assault in Detroit in 2000, but was never charged in the case. In 2003, he was linked to a homicide, but prosecutors didn't charge him, and police detectives didn't follow up on the case.

He avoided serious charges in Detroit, but that ended Tuesday, as Matthews was arraigned in a case dating back to 2000. In light of new DNA evidence, Matthews went before a judge.

"The serious nature of both of the offenses -- separate serious offenses -- make this individual a danger to society," a prosecutor said.

Through most of the arraignment, Matthews shook his head in denial.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said he wonders how a serial killer fell through the cracks of the legal system 15 years ago.

"It's good that we have a serial killer off the streets, but should we have done more in 2003?" Craig said.

Police believe Matthews committed two murders in Michigan, three in Texas and one in New York. Police in all three states have reopened some unsolved homicide cases.

"I believe there are additional cases here, and God knows what in other states," Craig said.

You can watch Steve Garagiola's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.