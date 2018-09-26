Suspected Sterling Heights serial tire thief arrested after police chase, officials say

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights police said a man is in custody in connection with five car thefts from last weekend.

Police said Anthony Moton, 25, is in custody after leading officers on a chase in his red Dodge Charger. It was supposed to be a traffic stop, but when a Sterling Heights officer got out of his squad car, Moton took off, according to police.

"I've got a red Charger taking off on me," the officer said.

The chase went on for miles before ending near Mound Road and I-696.

"Let me see your hands," the officer said. "Get out of the car."

Moton was arrested and is being held at the Macomb County Jail.

The police chase stemmed from a car theft captured on surveillance video in a neighborhood on Richard O Drive. Video shows two men stealing tires and rims off of a Dodge Ram pickup truck in broad daylight.

Police believe Moton was involved in the theft and left the scene in the same Charge he used during the chase.

The owner of the pickup truck doesn't want to be identified, but he said he only had the truck for four days.

"I was very, very upset, actually," he said. "You don't take somebody's property if you're not working for it. You see a brand-new truck and not a plate on it, and you have the audacity and the heart to do something like that. That's unbelievable."

He said it will cost him $3,700 to fix his truck.

Moton is facing charges for driving with a suspended license and running away from police. Investigators are continuing to dig through evidence, and he might soon face charges in connection with the five car thefts in Sterling Heights.

Police are also looking for more suspects in the case.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.