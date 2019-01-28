Suspicious death of 22-year-old Detroit man being investigated

A 22-year-old man was found dead by his mother on the 9500 block of Longacre Street around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Detroit police are calling the death suspicious. According to police, the woman said her son felt ice cold and stopped breathing.

She contacted 911 and requested emergency medical services. There were no signs of trauma or narcotic paraphernalia. The woman said her son suffered from seizures, but did not take his medication.

When EMS arrived the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information was provided.

Police are investigating the case.

