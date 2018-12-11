Man stops car at Canton bus stop, asks female student to 'come here'

Canton police are searching for the suspect involved in a suspicious situation that reportedly happened at a bus stop Tuesday.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Canton police are searching for the suspect involved in a suspicious situation that reportedly happened at a bus stop Tuesday.

At around 7:20 a.m. a student from Plymouth-Canton Community Schools was waiting at the bus stop located near Ardsley and Burnham roads.

The student, a young woman, observed a vehicle pass by the bus stop three separate times. The third time, the driver of the vehicle stopped, opened the door, put one foot on the road and said “come here.”

The student replied “no” and immediately ran away screaming.

She then heard the vehicle speed away. The student made it back safely to her house and

informed her mother about what happened.

An independent witness near the bus stop confirms he heard a scream and a car speeding away.

The driver is described as a 25-year-old white man wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black hat and dark blue Nike shoes.

He did not have any facial hair, and had on a black hat with a mask covering his eyes. His vehicle is described as an older white 4-door car with rust along the bottom. The vehicle left in an unknown

direction.

Police and school officials encourage parents to use this as an opportunity to discuss safety reminders and “stranger danger” with their children. All suspicious incidents or encounters should be reported immediately.

The Canton Police Department will be increasing patrols in all neighborhoods and school zones.

If you have any information on the suspect call Canton police at 734-394-5400.



