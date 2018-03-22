SUV crashes into funeral home in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - An SUV crashed into a funeral home Wednesday night in Southwest Detroit.

The incident happened at the Don Graham Funeral Home at the corner of Michigan and Cecil avenues.

A Chevy Suburban crashed into the side of the funeral home and took out the window and some of the wall, police said.

There's no word on injuries, according to officials.

Westbound Michigan Avenue is closed at Cecil Avenue while police investigate.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.