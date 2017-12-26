SUV crashes into pharmacy causing gas leak, briefly closing Van Born Road in Wayne

An SUV crashed into the side of a CVS pharmacy in Wayne on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. (WDIV)

WAYNE, Mich. - An SUV crashed into a CVS pharmacy causing a gas leak and briefly closing Van Born Road Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the store at the corner of Van Born and Merriman roads. Van Born Road was closed between Merriman and Venoy roads.

According to authorities, an SUV crashed into the side of the store rupturing its gas line.

The woman behind the wheel of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Consumers Energy contained the leak and Van Born Road was reopened.

